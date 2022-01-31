Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Liberation Party (NDLP) in the 2019 general election, Robinson Akpua, has been appointed the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner, International Peace Council (UNIPC).

Akpua, who has been at the forefront of policy advocacy for good governance, peaceful electioneering, global peace and security, was, at the weekend, presented with his certificate as a High Commissioner.

His new appointment and portfolio is a testament of his global recognition for his many advocacy programmes for global peace and security, and also an indication that Nigerians are still making waves in the global society.

Chairman of the council, Robin Raomi Heni, while inducting Akpua, said: “It has often been said a golden fish has no hiding place. This is synonymous to Akpua who has been at the forefront of policy advocacy for good governance, peaceful electioneering process, global peace and security, global practice of liberal democracy and crowned it with his numerous philanthropic dispositions and gestures.

“As much as possible, Akpua has preferred to operate without much publicity as he is not used to blowing his own trumpet, but, like a gold fish, the more he tries to hide from the beam light of his good works, the more they are announced to the ends of the earth.

“In recognition of his numerous humanitarian services and advocacy for global peace and security, on January 26, 2020, the UN appointed Akpua as UNIPC high (World wide), the first of its kind in Africa. The event was attended by UN representatives and other dignitaries both within and outside the shores of Nigeria, and the ceremony was held in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking after the induction Akpua said: “The challenges confronting us in the discharge of these noble duties are enormous but by no means insurmountable. However, in order to effectively discharge our sacred mandate, the spirit of volunteerism is essential if not indispensable. Each and every one of us is expected to employ uncommon love, patience and high level of courage in the discharge of the duties of our offices. We are expected to fully devote ourselves to the promotion of peace in the society without undue attachment to material benefits.”