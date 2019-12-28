The people of Ndokwa nation in Delta State have intensified efforts to lobby President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill seeking to establish a Federal Polytechnic at Kwale into law.

Already the bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic, Kwale, in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State was passed by the 8th National Assembly, and has been waiting for presidential assent.

Rising from its General Assembly, Ndokwa people under the aegis of Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU) resolved to constitute a committee to mobilise logistics to ensure that lobbying the presidency for the assent is successful.

President-General of the apex socio-cultural body, Johnson Ossai Opone who read the communiqué, said a delegation of Ndokwa stakeholders will soon pay a visit to President Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State with a view to addressing the issue of lack of public tertiary institutions in Ndokwa land despite their enormous contributions to the nation’s economy.