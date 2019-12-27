Paul Osuyi The people of Ndokwa nation in Delta State have intensified efforts to lobby President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill seeking to establish a Federal Polytechnic at Kwale into law.

Recall that a bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic, Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State was passed by the 8th National Assembly, and has been waiting for presidential assent.

Rising from its General Assembly, the the people under the aegis of Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU) resolved to constitute a committee to mobilise logistics to ensure that lobbying the presidency for the assent is successful.

President-General of the apex socio-cultural body, Johnson Ossai Opone who read the communiqué said a delegation of Ndokwa stakeholders will soon pay a visit to President Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State with a view to addressing the issue of lack of public tertiary institutions in Ndokwa land despite their enormous contributions to the nation’s economy.

According to Opone, the General Assembly also resolved that all Ndokwa people both home and abroad, should commence “a process to fund their own modular refinery which must be operated on commercial basis with private equity ownership under joint venture with established companies of good reputation.”

Opone urged all government functionaries to always interface with NNU executive on all matters relating to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for proper synergy, adding that a data bank of qualified graduates will be created to enable Ndokwa people take advantage of opportunities from PAP.

He added that the assembly resolved that Ndokwa people should “follow up with Federal Government to ensure that whenever a new NDDC board is considered, an Ndokwa man should be considered first.

“That Ndokwa people should form a strong and viable lobbying force that will greatly attract federal and state appointments to our people.”

On health, the assembly called on Ndokwa people to join hands together to ensure that modern health facilities for the communities by government, adding that “our legislators should help initiate bills to improve on the health facilities across Ndokwa nation.”

While appreciating the state government for all roads constructed across Ndokwa nation, Opone hinted that a delegation will be sent to Governor Okowa as well as interventionist agencies including NDDC and DESOPADEC to discuss the issue of priority road projects in the area.