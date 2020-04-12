Enweliku Kent

For Kelvin Ossai, the organiser of Ndokwa Talent Project, the musical and pageantry talent hunt has been planned not only to raise champions but also to promote the culture, character, peace and unity of Ndokwa nation.

Themed: ‘Echo Your Hero’ the programme is put together by Kor8t Serve Limited, a lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality management firm based in Asaba, Delta State, to acknowledge, identify and showcase the creative prowess of Ndokwa ethnic nationalities.

“The project is a platform to bring out what is in you, using music, beauty, fashion, education and other forms of knowledge creations. Besides, the core objective of the project is to support and enhance programmes and activities for talented and motivated youths of Ndokwa communities, and provide appropriate competitive platform for talent display, fund support that will help them to actualise their dreams,” Ossai explained.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Samuel Fejiokwu, SSA to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State stated that Ndokwa Talent Project is designed to raise home- grown champions, adding that from time to time the champions will be likened to the nation’s heroes in the music industry.

Fejiokwu further explained that the project is not designed by government or for government because government come and go.

‘Echo Your Hero’ will feature three rounds of auditions in the three Ndokwa Local Government Areas commencing from April in Obiaruku, Kwale and Ashaka, while the finale will come up in May in Asaba. The overall winner will smile home with prizes worth millions of naira.

“The ‘Echo Your Hero’ project offers incredible opportunities for sponsorship to organizations and individuals who are willing to buy into this huge media event. Forms will be available in various designated areas,” Ossai said.