Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has upheld the victory of Sen Sandi Onor, Hon. Mick Etaba and Hon Chirs Agibe.

The lawmakers representing Cross River Central Senatorial District, Etung Federal Constituency and lkom/Boki Federal Constituency respectively are of the PDP.

In the case of Ndoma Egba, APC, and Onor, the court upheld the decision of the election petition tribunal in Calabar which earlier declared Onor as duly elected against Sen. Ndoma-Egba in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections.

In a unanimous judgement delivered on Saturday in Calabar, the three-man panel, led by Justice T. Abubakar, Justice P.O Elechi and Justice A.A Wambai, held that the appeal by Ndoma-Egba lacked merit.

Also, the victory of Mr Mike Etaba representing Obubra Etung Federal Constituency (PDP) was upheld against Mr Egbe Jabengo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Similarly, the court also affirmed the victory of Mr Chris Agibe as lawmaker representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency of Cross River in the National Assembly.

Agibe contested against Mr Victor Abang of All Progressives Congress, APC.