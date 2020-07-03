Mother of former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), Madam Regina Achi Nentui, is dead.

She died on Wednesday, July 1, at the age of 90.

She was the first female Chairman of a County Council (now Local Government) in the defunct Eastern Region after she was elected as chairman of the then Ikom County Council (now comprising Ikom, Boki and Etung Local Governments) on the platform of the defunct NCNC and served as such from 1960-1963.

Also, she was among the first women from old Ikom of Cross River State to receive western education.

She spent many years as a teacher with the Roman Catholic Mission before transferring to the civil service of the then South Eastern State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom States) in 1968. During the Nigerian civil war she served as as a social worker and established the Remand Home in Ogoja.

She is survived by three biological sons, Chief Kenneth Effa, retired executive director, Bank of Industry, Senator Ndoma-Egba, and Roy Ndoma-Egba, development specialist and former Special Adviser in the Cross River State government, many grand children and great grand children.