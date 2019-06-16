Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former Leader of the 7th Senate, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, says that Nigerians expect nothing less than a vibrant and stable National Assembly that puts the country first in all its considerations.

Ndoma Egba, who stated this in Calabar in an interaction with journalists, lauded the recently inaugurated leadership of the 9th National Assembly, calling on them to leave above board and initiate people oriented Bills.

“Nigerians expect a vibrant and stable National Assembly that puts the country first in all its considerations. Nigerians expect a National Assembly that will be partners in progress with the other arms of government,” he said.

“It is good that leadership “emerged from within and amongst the members, as it should. Therefore, I heartily congratulate Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan and Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for being chosen by other Distinguished Senators as the President and Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I equally extend my hearty congratulations to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase for emerging as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

According to Ndoma Egba, the margin of victory spoke volumes about the confidence Senators and House Members repose in the new legislative leaders, adding that the expectations of Nigerians are high for significant “next level” progress in the country’s development.