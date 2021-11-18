From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced that the National Development Plan (NDP 2021 – 2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050 (NA 2050) are projected to generate about 21 million jobs and lift about 35 million people out of poverty.

Speaking at the African Statistics Day, organised by the Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA), in Abuja, the Minister of State for Finance Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, said that the two programmes are Nigerian home-grown medium and long-term National Development Plans developed to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017 – 2020) and Nigeria Vision 2020 (NV20:2020) both of which ended in December 2020.

According to him, the programmes also target a broad-based economic growth of about 5 per cent

“The plan seeks to achieve these laudable goals in the medium term by expanding economic growth, growing an inclusive economy, leveraging on its young workforce and enhancing execution capacity at the national and sub-national levels.

“The NDP 2021 – 2025 envisions Nigeria being a leading industrialising and reforming nation in Africa, that will focus on building its institutional capacity and capability as well as fostering a private sector-led growth to help address the critical issues of job and wealth creation and poverty reduction” he said, adding that Nigeria has an enabling investment climate and business environment, underpinned by a motivated, capacitated, well-resourced, world-class civil service that drives open, transparent, high performance governance at all levels.

Agba also noted that the country is now moving decisively towards the reforms required to unlock local content development, sub-national economic diversification, competitiveness and growth, making moderate, incremental progress in poverty reduction and job creation in the medium-term.

In his remarks, the Statistician General, Dr Simon Harry recalled that the Conference of African Ministers responsible for economic planning and development during its 1990 session in Addis Ababa declared November 18 of every year as “African Statistics Day”.

“The essence of this declaration was for every member nation to observe the day with a series of activities that would help to increase public awareness about the important role statistics plays in sustainable development. The theme of this year’s African Statistics Day is “Modernisation of National Statistical System to support Sociocultural Development in Africa’’.

“The need to produce high quality sociocultural statistics for Africa’s regional and economic transformation cannot be overemphasised. This makes the theme of this year’s celebration timely and important to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2016 – 2030 and African Agenda 2063,” he said.

