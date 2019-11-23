Linus Oota , Lafia

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) says that it has concluded plans to boost power supply in Nasarawa state in the first quarter of next year when the Lafia 330/132kv substation project which is at 95% completion.

Manager in charge of the project Engineer Umar Abubakar Modibbo stated this during the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) scoping workshop of the proposed Lafia 330/132/33kv substation organised by NDPHC recently.

He said that the project, which is located in Akurba, Lafia, Nasarawa State is to be fed from the existing 33kv DC Makurdi -Jos transmission line which passes through Lafia.

He further explained that all the major works on the substation will be completed on the December 23, and that by first quarter of 2020 the people of Lafia and its environs will start enjoying 24 hours power supply.

“In addition, it will bolster power supply to border communities of neighboring states such as Northern Benue, Southeastern Kaduna as well as Southern Plateau state,” he said.

Stating the benefits of the project to community leaders, he said the 330kv substation will bring about rapid socioeconomic growth and environmental development as the cost of production of goods and services will drastically reduce in the absence of generators.

“Attraction of foreign investors, establishment of facilities and small scale businesses and job opportunities among others,” he said were additional benefits to the scheme.

He gave a breakdown of some of the auxiliary power projects handled by NDPHC to include 121 transmission project which spans across the country and are divided into 49 lines project and 72 substations, adding that the project routes power from the generating stations to the national grid.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager, NDPHC Environmental Community Relations, Mr Eze Odigbo, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Olajide Olubunmi, said the EIA will take 18 months to be completed in order to assess the risks involved in the project.

He said that the NDPHC is intervening in places where electricity supply has been deficient in recent years.

He further explained that the 330/132/33kv substation in Lafia would significantly help transform the state into an economic hub with the improved supply of electricity.

The interactive workshop was attended by traditional rulers, youths leader and other stakeholders of the Akurba community.