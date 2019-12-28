The Medical Director of Ndu Clinic located at 217 Old Lagos/Asaba road, Boji –Boji, Owa in Ika North /East local government area of Delta State, Dr Ndu Okonye has denied any involvement in a case of child trafficking in the state or any part of the country.

Saturday Sun had in its November 9, 2019 edition reported the story of an octogenarian identified as Samuel Adagbor who was alleged to be a major operator in the baby trafficking racket in Delta State. His clinic was a baby factory that served as the nexus between women with unwanted pregnancies and families desperate to adopt a child.

The suspect was arrested by the police alongside his long-time accomplices: Chinedu Sunday, Friday Eme, Francis Ogene, Joy Monday, Faith Desmond, Vera Emenike and Isioma Okoye. In the report, Adagbor allegedly confessed to the police that he operated his registered maternity facility, Ndu Clinic, located at No. 217 Old Lagos-Asaba Road, Delta State for over two decades.

Okonye in a letter by his lawyer, Alexander Ewere, however said that the clinic mentioned belongs to him and not Adagbor as reported.

He stated that the clinic is duly registered while he has been in active medical practice for decades without any blemish whatsoever. He stated that neither him nor his clinic is in anyway connected with the published story.

“He was never arrested or questioned in anyway by the police or any security agency over the said published story. That he has no connection whatsoever with any of the persons arrested over the said alleged child trafficking story whose pictures were displayed in the said publication”, he emphasized.