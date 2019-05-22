Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Tragedy has struck in Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State as a 300- level student of the Medical College has committed suicide for failing his exams.

The deceased, Uzakah Timi Ebiweni, a student of Faculty of Basic Medical Science was said to have plunged into the Amassoma river and drowned himself after he confirmed that he has failed the MBBS examines which would have qualified to be a surgical and medical student.

According to investigations the University had on Friday released the MBBS results which indicated that 40 students including Ebiweni failed and would have to withdraw from the medical school and go to any other faculty and start another course afresh from 200 level.

Sources said Ebiweni had dropped a hint of possible suicide by changing his WhatsApp status to a candle light and then changed it to the picture of a candle with no light.

The deceased was said to have been down since the results were released and had cried that he could not face his parents to tell them that he failed.