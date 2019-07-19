The people of Ihiala, Anambra State, have paid glowing tribute to Governor Willie Obiano for his spirited fight to get justice for one of their own, Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu.

Ndubuisi-Chukwu was murdered in her room on June 13, at Emperor’s Palace Hotel and Conference Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, while attending the conference of the African Insurance Organisation.

In a letter dated July 17, the leadership of Ihiala Progressive Union (IPU) on behalf of the people of Ihiala, thanked Governor Obiano for the onerous task he has undertaken to ensure the killing of Ndubuisi-Chukwu is not swept under the carpet.

The eight-paragraph letter signed by the Secretary General, Emma Mkpo; President General, Chief Okey S. Chukwu and Board of Trustees Chairman, Edwin Enwegbara, extolled Obiano “for the excellent leadership you have demonstrated over the murder of our distinguished daughter, Elizabeth Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu.

“We read your letters to the Nigerian and South African authorities to ensure the killers of our dear daughter are brought to justice, in spite of the rather nonchalant attitude of the police in Johannesburg. You wrote a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, on July 9, asking him to wade into the murder, so that no one will capitalise on the absence of a foreign minister in Nigeria to derail the course of justice as regards unmasking those behind our daughter’s murder.”