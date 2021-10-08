By Ikedi Ohakim

As His Excellency, the late Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu’s burial obsequies proceed across several states where he played one role or the other socially and politically, he left in his memory unique legacies for generations to come. In a country fast slipping into the dark tunnel of parochial tribal nationalism, he carved a niche for himself. He was a great Igboman and an admirable nationalist.

He was a perfect example of a man who realised that strong parts make a stronger whole. He was one who embraced the social mantra of ‘handshake across the Niger’ in the real sense. He did that in a way that was clinically efficient and productive. He was a champion of Igbo causes within the context of a united Nigeria while also promoting nationalistic ideals. Nothing emphasized his passion more than his choice of joining the Nigerian Navy, a life of service and sacrifice. He lived, worked and believed in a Nigeria beyond language, ethnicity and creed.

Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu (retd), who started the journey to immortality on the 30th day of January 2021, came across to many as a unique human. He truly lived far from the madding crowd. In a nation with a dicey civilian/military relationship, Rear Admiral Kanu was unique in every material particular. He was as a champion of human rights and a lover of democracy. In a nation with a vast history of military human rights abuses, he stood for the rule of law and democracy. Unlike most of his peers, his retirement was spent advancing the cause of democracy and people’s rights.

He provided leadership at the most critical times for both his socio-political groups like Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ndi Igbo in Lagos and pro-democracy organizations like NADECO. He staked everything to push for the return of democracy at a time when most of his professional colleagues felt the need to distort democratic processes.

At a time when the lions roared and the lily-livered found refuge in the recesses of their homes, Ndubuisi Kanu bared his chest alongside other chieftains of NADECO and allied human rights bodies to fight for the revalidation of the June 12 election, which many till date believe was the greatest injustice done to the winner, Chief Moshood Abiola, and the deepest cut our electoral process suffered in the hands of the military.

His Excellency, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, was admirably courageous, forthright, selfless and humble and never sat on the fence on any issue that questioned the humanity in him.

He was at the forefront of advocacies that shaped the pro-democracy demonstrations he led, all aimed at giving character, content and value to our democratic practices and ethos. He was not an ethnic jingoist. He stuck to his values even when he was mocked by less patriotic Nigerians for leading NADECO. As a real military man, he brought patriotism to the fore. Nigeria, to him, was worth fighting for. Most of his critics mocked him for being less of an Igboman, given the ethnic interpretation most of them ignorantly gave the June 12 issue. With the benefit of hindsight, he literally saw the value.

However, in his usual progressive way, he was one of the founding fathers of “Ndi Igbo Lagos,” a think tank of Igbo intelligentsia, the professionals and businesses that were very committed to refocusing socio-political and economic issues in the South East. It is on record that he provided accommodation and bore a huge part of the logistics support for the group, a sacrifice he made till death. His patriotic spirit was not diluted by either his ethnicity or his reaching out to other ethnic groups in the fight to make Nigeria one and indivisible.

Born on November 3, 1943, at Ovim, in Isikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State. He rose to his rank through diligence and commitment. On retirement, he ventured into various businesses. During the civil war, as a young officer, he fought on the Biafran side and later went back to join his former colleagues on the Nigerian side at the cessation of hostilities.

In July 1975, he was appointed a member of the Supreme Military Council under the Murtala Muhammed regime. Later, General Olusegun Obasanjo, as military president, appointed him, first, as Military Governor of old Imo and Lagos states. He was later to rise to the position of Chief of the Navy. He served admirably with the United Nations interim force in Lebanon, including other special military deployments where he distinguished himself as a gentleman and officer.

At retirement, while working with others to give colour and character to our democratic practice, he founded RANGK Ltd, a maritime consultancy firm, sat on the board of Fidelity Bank Plc as a director, was chairman of Ohanaeze Transition Caretaker Committee, a top National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain and became chairman of the coalition in 2013.

Unapologetic and unrepentant in condemnation of the variant of federalism practiced in Nigeria, which by every evaluation read unitarism, Rear Admiral Kanu, in a widely publicized press conference in May 2008, took a swipe at the lie called federalism in Nigeria and took a position that, for the country to work as nation-state, given our diversities, it must return to the path of TRUE FEDERALISM founded on power devolution.

Till death, Rear Admiral Kanu stood by his long-held view that, for us to stem the tide of protracted implosions propelled by agitations based on ethnic nationality interests, Nigerians must find courage in doing the needful: convoke a dialogue of ethnic nationalities where the fears, aspirations and causes of all the diverse groups would be tabled and discussed dispassionately and terms of engagement agreed upon on the basis of mutual respect and trust. This big dream of his, though unrealized while he lived, remains the most potent option, if we must forge a united Nigeria where the spirit of nationalism flows from the heart of the citizens and not by coercion through state power.

In recognition of his contributions to the society, and pro-democracy causes, the Lagos State Government named a part “Ndubuisi Kanu Park” in his honour and two universities, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and the Imo State University, awarded him honorary doctorate degrees.

As the nation prepares to give this rare Nigerian and retired naval chief a deserved and befitting state burial, the best we, the living, can offer in immortalizing the spirit of this quiet but highly courageous leader and nationalist is to stay the course in ensuring that those ideals he fought for while alive to deepen democracy in Nigeria are kept alive.

•Dr. Ohakim is chairman of the central burial committee of Rear Admiral Kanu

