From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has described the first military governor of old Imo State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Retd) as a man of battle who did not only fight military wars, but also fought against injustice in the land.

Ikpeazu said the best way to immortalise Kanu was to continue to fight for those ideals he stood for.

The governor stated this during a commendation service and day of tributes in honour of Kanu held at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

As a way of immortalising the former military governor of Lagos State, Ikpeazu directed the Vice Chancellor of ABSU to endow a chair in the name of Ndubuisi Kanu for the study of Strategic Studies and Sustainable Development at the university.

Ikpeazu equally announced an annual grant of N5million to be awarded to deserving Abians in the name of Ndubuisi Kanu for studies at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

The governor said the state Executive Council would take a decision on how best to immortalise Kanu in the nearest future.

Ikpeazu described the Kanu as a reservoir of experience, knowledge and wise counsel saying his death was a huge loss to Abia State and Nigeria at large.

He thanked the governors of Imo and Lagos states for immotalising the late military governor by naming institutions after him.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Yenogoa, Rear Admiral Obi Egbuchulam, said Kanu was a competent naval officer and astute administrator who distinguished himself in various offices he held, including being a member of the Supreme Military Council and military governor of the old Imo and Lagos states.

Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Chairman of the Central Burial Committee and former Imo Governor, said Kanu was the one that laid the master plan for the old Imo State.

He described the deceased as a disciplined and courageous officer who exhibited exemplary character worthy of emulation

Admiral Kanu’s remains would be buried today at Ovim, Isuikwuato LGA, Abia State.

