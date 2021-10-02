By Lukman Olabiyi

As the final burial rites of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), former Military Governor of Lagos State, commenced, notable Nigerians and associates of the deceased have begun to share their experiences with him, saying Kanu was an advocate of one Nigeria.

They all shared their experiences with deceased at the ‘Night of Tributes’ held in Lagos.

The programme was part of the activities that will lead to the final burial of late Kanu, who died on January 13, 2021.

The programme was attended by many prominent Nigerians and associate of the late chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Among those in attendance were former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide on Drainage, Joe Igbokwe among others.

Speaking on the religious life of the deceased, Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, said late Kanu was not just a Christian but a God-fearing man who contributed his quota to the development of Methodist Church in Nigeria.

He said the late Lagos State Military Administrator always told him to pray for unity and peace in Nigeria. Uche said till the deceased passed on, he was an advocate of one Nigeria.

In his welcome address, President General of Ndigbo Lagos, Major General Obi Umahi, described the deceased as a great icon, who contributed his quota to the development of Igbo race.

He said the late Kanu was an advocate of unity, peace, equity and justice, adding that the deceased’s dream for Nigeria was a country where none, whether big or small lords it over others, irrespective of what was at stake

