The weeklong activities leading to the burial of the late Naval Chief, Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu (retd) commences tomorrow at the Onikan Stadium Lagos with a day of tributes to be hosted by the government and people of Lagos State.

In a burial programme released by the Central Burial Committee, the day of tributes will be followed by an interdenominational church service at Government House Chapel, Alausa on Thursday and commendation service at the Methodist Church Cathedral, Tinubu Lagos on Friday, October 8.

According to the Committee, the body of the late renowned pro-democracy activist and Chieftain of NADECO would depart Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja on Wednesday October 13, 2021 to Owerri, Imo State for a continuation of rites of passage to be hosted by the Governor and people of Imo State where late Admiral Kanu served as the first Military Administrator.

The final leg of the state burial activities would be hosted by the Government and people of Abia and Ebonyi States in Umuahia on Thursday October 14 while his body would be committed to mother earth on Friday October 15 after a commendation service at Civic Centre, Ohoroho Ovim, Abia State

