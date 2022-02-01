Anambra State-born community development expert, Sylvia Nduka has announced her intention to support 5,000 women in the South West and South East of Nigeria in the next quarter of 2022.

A statement by her media aide said her nonprofit Seed Foundation would supervise the support programmes focusing on providing access to free healthcare, gender parity and economic relief for women living in underserved communities.

Nduka said these programmes would be in the form of outreaches and donations to organisations and facilities that support women in underserved areas in Lagos State down to Anambra. She said every year, since 2020, her organisation has repeatedly increased the number of women and girls they provide medical and economic support for, adding that in 2022 they plan to reach even more women in more communities around Nigeria.

“Last year, we reached 1,500 women in Lagos alone. We carried out several outreaches and made donations in areas like Okokomaiko, Makoko, Alimosho and several other local government areas. This year, my goal is to improve the lives of 5,000 women in Nigeria. We’ve already kicked off activities to make sure that happens.”