The Borno Concerned Group (BCG) has dismissed as “falsehood” media report purporting leadership sharing deal between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate caucus and a former Senate majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume, describing it as “figment of a reckless imagination.”

The BCG, an advocacy group that is supporting Ali Ndume Senate presidency ambition said it noted the deliberate falsehood orchestrated by faceless persons to cast the distinguished senator in the mold of anti-party man or anti-Buhari or both.

Spokesman of the BCG, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, recalled the lead reports of a national newspaper on Saturday and Sunday which he said quoted unknown sources to give credence to its stories.

Shehu described the reports as a well-crafted but mischievous narrative that Senator Danjuma Goje and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume are in talks with opposition party for Goje -Ekweremadu or Ndume-Ekweremadu senate presidency ticket.

“While we are not holding brief for Senator Goje, we state for the avoidance of doubt, that there was neither such meeting nor discussion with Senator Ndume.

“Our initial reaction was to simply ignore the report considering its factual errors and its failure to pass the basic principle of fair and unbiased journalism test. It did not consider it appropriate to hear the other side of the story assuming there was any. “The report that the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai had been sent by President Buhari to open talks with Senator Ndume is also another falsehood fabricated to insulate their preferred candidate from the necessary rigour of a popularity contest expected of an aspirant to the nation’s number 3 position.

“Mr. President and Governor El-Rufai are both democrats. And like many other democrats in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would never support imposition of any candidate on National Assembly under any guise but would rather allow for the emergence of a loyal and popular Speaker and Senate President within the parameter of party’s zoning arrangements.

“The BCG as a body would like to assure the public of our greatest respect for the media, given its role in our collective quest for good governance and constitutional democracy. We therefore called for caution so as not to be misled by unpopular but desperate politicians who would stop at nothing to drag the otherwise sacred leadership positions of National Assembly in murky political water,” the statement added.