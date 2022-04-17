From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has said the only guarantee for peace and harmonious co-existence in Nigeria is for the next president to come from the southern part of the country.

The group has also called on all security agencies and indeed the entire citizenry to be vigilant and proactive against proliferation of firearms in the region as a prelude to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its national executive council meeting, signed by the National President, Comrade Amutadi Uba Tega, and National Secretary, Comrade Ediagbonya Joshua respectively, which was made available to journalists in Uyo, the group asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work towards ensuring free, fair and credible polls.

The group urged the Federal Government to checkmate the proliferation of firearms ahead of next year’s elections

“For the purpose of peace in Nigeria, NDYM is in total support of Southern Governors and the Middle Belt Forum for the country’s presidency to shift to southern Nigeria.

“NEC calls on all security agencies and indeed the entire citizenry to be very vigilant and proactive against proliferation of firearms in the region as a prelude to the forth coming 2023 general elections.

“In the light of controversies surrounding the Permanent Voters Card, NDYM calls on INEC to intensify local sensitisation of the youths of the region/country on electoral processes such as electronic voting, among other relevant issues.