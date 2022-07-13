From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Optometrists (eye doctors) have said that nearly seven million people in Nigeria are blind out of the nearly 300 million people that are blind across the world, about 90 per cent living in developing countries.

The doctors confirmed that the percentage of people living with visual disabilities across the world is almost 40 and Nigeria has close to 50 million persons that have some form of visual disability or the other, which had, unarguably, limited their ability to work, learn or play.

National President, Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), Dr Obinna Awiaka, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, ahead of the NOA 45th National Conference and Vision Expo, said that, unfortunately, 80 per cent of the causes of blindness and visual disabilities across the world are avoidable.

“Many people don’t do periodic eye examinations nor take preventive measures early, and in some cases, they choose to patronise quacks who, oftentimes, worsened their problems, thereby, causing them to spend more money than they ought to,” he stated.

Dr Awiaka maintained the resources needed to achieve healthy eyesight is about 15 per cent of what Nigeria or individuals stand to gain in productivity per annum if the fight against blindness is effectively done.

“The massive brain drain of eye care professionals and other health care professionals from Nigeria to other countries has further worsened the burden of blindness statistics in the country, and this calls for urgent attention from all stakeholders if we do not hope to experience a blindness pandemic,” he added.

He, however, explained that the national conference with the theme “leveraging on partnerships to transform optometry and eye care in West Africa” is an opportunity for experts and other stakeholders to discuss issues concerning the profession, exchange ideas, knowledge and skills, on how best to tackle challenges and promote the profession for the betterment of Nigerians.

Dr Awiaka confirmed that during the conference, there would be scientific sessions on research findings, innovations and advances in eye care by Optometrists and other major players in the eye care industry.

“In addition to that, discussions on eye care delivery issues at all levels of health care, advocacy campaigns on eye health to target audiences as well as discussions on organised optometry practice and training, locally, regionally and globally, would be on the front burner.

“Also, there would be a broad exhibition showcasing of products and services by no fewer than 100 different exhibitors from reputable industries and companies across the globe, and opportunity for the socio-cultural understanding of cities and cultures in Nigeria, as well as business and social interactions among others.”

He called on the government to urgently address the issues surrounding the plight of healthcare workers in Nigeria, in order to give the country a fighting chance to avoid the impending blindness epidemic.

He maintained that eye care at all levels of healthcare especially primary eye care needs maximum attention in order to ensure that more people are reached, suggesting that the employment of more Optometrists will go a long way in achieving that.

He promised that, as eye care professionals, they would continue to give their best to help change the narrative, thus calling on all potential stakeholders to join to improve eye health care delivery service in Nigeria.