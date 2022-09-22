From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Osinbajo, has emphasized the importance of states implementing strategies to improve service delivery at the grassroots level, as well as how to mitigate flood disasters this season.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, highlighting outcomes of the meeting, said the council received a briefing from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He stated that the council’s response strategy included the operationalization of the NEMA call center, the identification of equipment and personnel, emergency relief Intervention: Food and Non-food items to impacted communities, and the compilation of records of sudden onset disasters across the country.

Consequently, the states decided to “Implement measures in the National flood emergency preparedness and response plan;

“Equip NEMA, SEMA, and other response agencies with necessary resources for the emergency response to communities and persons affected by flood;

“Strengthen states and LGAs institutions for flood preparedness, Mitigation, and Response, etc.”

Also, at the meeting, outgoing Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), lauded the Vice President, stating that with the VP as NEC Chairman, the Council has done a lot to ensure that the country is a true federation, while expressing his appreciation to the Council, the VP, and the President.

According to Fayemi, having served in previous NEC and longer than most current members, he can affirmed that the VP’s leadership has been outstanding, adding that the Council has never had the kind of leadership that Osinbajo has provided.

He expressed hope that such leadership of NEC would be maintained going forward.

In his remarks, Osinbajo commended the outgoing Ekiti State Governor, who was attending his last NEC meeting.

Also, the NCDC presented an update on COVID-19 and Monkey Pox.

For COVID-19, the council noted that the Global caseload is stable, high burden of cases in 2021 is comparable to 2022 so far.

“Test Positivity Rate in Nigeria is 16.9% as at 36th week, No death in the past week,6 States returned no testing at all.

“Trends show that COVID-19 cases have increased by 3% across the States and FCT.

“It noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.”

The NCDC, therefore, urged the states to commit to more testing, including routine testing and frequent testing for health workers

It also urged that private health institutions be encouraged to do more testing.

On Monkeypox situation the Council said ” confirmed cases: 318 in 30 states, suspected cases: 815 in 36 states, deaths: 7

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in its presentation on vaccination said “Nigeria reached 43% of vaccination target with vaccination of 49 million. Agency is set to achieve 70% by December 2022.

“Some states come tops in the vaccination drive: they are Nasarawa, Jigawa, Kwara, Osun, and Kaduna.

“1.4m child immunization have occurred during Vaccination exercises.”

NPHCDA urged governors to convene Local Government Areas (LGA) meetings, including officials, and traditional and religious leaders to mobilize for Vaccination.

“To make vaccination an agenda at state Exco meeting to review progress on targets.”

Akande also said the council noted that the NSIA (Establishment) Act, 2011 provides that all appointments of individuals into the Board of Directors “shall be made by the President on the recommendations of the Minister of Finance, who shall consult with the National Economic Council (NEC).”

He said “council was also called to note that following the notification of the expiration of the tenures of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Directors, the Honorable Minister constituted the Executive Nomination Committee (ENC) to fill the vacant positions;

“Council then noted that the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive officer will expire on the 30th September 2022.

“Finance Minister presented the outcome of the search to fill the positions of NSIA MD/CEO and 2 Executive Directors which are becoming vacant with the expiration of the terms of the current holders.

“The names of the nominees were presented, and NEC gave its endorsement to the President for his approval.

The Vice President, on behalf of the NEC, praised Governor Fayemi, especially in his role as Chair of the NGF, and noted his “informed and patriotic contributions” to the work of the NEC.

The VP also commended the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning who serves as Council Secretary, Mrs. Olusola Idowu as she retires from public service.

According to the Vice President “we like to commend her leadership and great contribution to make the Council work orderly and well-resourced over the years.”