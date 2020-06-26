juliana taiwo-obalonye, abuja

National Working Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the result of the party’s governorship primary in Edo State where Osagie Ize-Iyamu emerged as governorship candidate.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu, confirmed this to State House correspondents at the end of party’s virtual NEC meeting in Abuja, yesterday.

Bagudu said the endorsement of the primary was informed by the need to ratify decisions reached by the dissolved National Working Committee.

Ize-Iyamu emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on June 22. He polled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Pius Odubu, scored 3,776.

The NWC, which conducted the primary, was dissolved during the NEC meeting, and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe was appointed as the caretaker chairman.

Bagudu said: “Equally, the meeting ratified all decisions that have been taken in Edo State primary a name will be forwarded properly to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”