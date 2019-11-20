

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will on Friday during the National Working Committee (NWC) know his fate on the impeachment threats hanging on his neck.

The governors under the platform of the APC Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and other aggrieved members of the party have repeatedly called for Oshiomhole’s resignation or sack over what they called his inability to manage the crises rocking the party and his continued rift with the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Others whose future with the party will be decided include the immediate past governors of Imo and Ogun state, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, following their suspension for anti-party activities, which requires the ratification of NEC.

A member of the NWC, told Daily Sun that other items that would be part of the agenda for the meeting include possible ratification of other suspended members of the NWC, the Director General Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu and former Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Uguru.

The source however expeessed reservations over the future of the former Edo State governor, adding that he may be left off the hook following the APC victory in the recently concluded Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship election last weekend.

“Whatever plans the governors have against the national chairman may have been water down by the party’s victory at Bayelsa and Kogi govermorshiphave elections last weekend. We are hopeful that it will provide enough safe landing to cushion the hostility against him,” our source noted.

Commenting further on the agenda for the meeting, the NWC member said that since NEC has not officially met since after the 2019 general election, it will also use the opportunity to review the performance of the party, adding that it will also serve as stock-taking for the two recent election.

“For certain, the replacement of the national officers that have left the party will be part of the agenda. NWC has lost many members either on accounts of appointment into government or controversial suspension. Some of them include, Otumba Niyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman (South) who is now a Minister, National Auditor, George Moghalu appointed Managing Director National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North) who is allegedly suspended. Others include the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is now the governor of Yobe state, and Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman (North West) also suspended.

“Don’t also forget that in June 2019, the NWC allegedly queried Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. During the 2019 general elections, on accounts of the roles of former Governors Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun played against the candidates of the party, they were suspended,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the APC has condemned the post-election violence reported in Kogi State which led to the death of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader, Salome Abuh and destruction of property in the state.

The statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isaa-Onilu, noted that APC abhors violence and other criminalities which sadly continue to plague our electioneering process.

“The party condoles with the family of the deceased and others affected by the post-election violence. While the Kogi police command says the killing was as a result of a reprisal attack, we urge the Kogi people to ensure this does not escalate.

“We are aware that the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has already directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

“The APC abhors violence and other criminalities which sadly continue to plague our electioneering process. We urge partisans to see election as a democratic contest and not a do or die affair that we pay with our lives. We pray that the culprits are caught and the full weight of the law is brought to bear on them.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has advised partisans that are not satisfied with the results of governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to seek redress in court and shun violence. We must all heed this call,” the statement read.