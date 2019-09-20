Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has proposed N100 billion budget for the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

They proposed that the Federal Government should bear 80 per cent of the N100 billion, while participating states would support with the balance of N20 billion and land for the programme.

The Chairman of the sub-committee and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The proposal was submitted on Thursday to the NEC by its Sub-Committee on Farmers/Herders’ crisis.

Umahi explained that contrary to the widely held belief, the NLTP was not about cows alone but had three planks, including care for persons displaced by farmers/herders’ crisis and education programmes.

He added that states are also free to use any animals of their choice in implementing the programme.

Umahi stressed that the programme remained voluntary and would accommodate only states that expressed interest to participate in the programme.

Umahi said: “The committee presented a National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) 2019-2028 today. The plan is not targeted only at cows but a wholistic strategy to address animal husbandry. The plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market oriented value chain, while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

The six key pillars include: economic development (investment), conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery (that is to IDPs), human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information as well as strategic communication.”

The Ebonyi governor added that the committee proposed an implementation guidelines to guide the Federal Government and states.

“N100 billion budget was proposed to support the project. Federal government is to contribute 80 per cent in grant while states will contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project. Council resolved today that there is need to look at the trans-human West African protocol, you cannot allow such movement of cattle without registration and monitoring.

“Council emphasised the need to continue to establish that the NLTP is a creation of NEC and state governors and, of course, Minister of Agriculture is also a member of this committee and Minister of Interior is also a member, and it is entirely distinct from Ruga. “NEC adopted the NLTP January 18, 2019, and it is a creation of national economic council, of course, in liaison with the Federal Government.” States will determine whether or not to participate. Federal government did not impose this plan, participation remains voluntary.