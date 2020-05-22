The National Economic Council (NEC) says it has set up a committee to work with Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on re-opening of the national economy.

Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, who briefed State House correspondents virtually after the online NEC anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, said the committee consisted of some governors and the FCT Minister.

The virtual NEC meeting, the first of its kind, was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the council also received an update on Polio Eradication and support to Community Transmission of COVID-19(CTA) presented by the Minister of Health.

“The update indicates that Nigeria is moving towards polio eradication and on course to be certified as Wild Polio Free by the World Health Organistion(WHO) African Region next month, that is June 2020. It also indicated that no wild polio case was reported in Nigeria for 44 months.

“The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) adopted the Polio structure which is the Incident Management System to tackle the COVID-19 at the PHCs and community levels in all the states and FCT. State governments, governors are urged to facilitate the establishment of structures to coordinate efforts to stop community transmission of COVID-19,” he said.