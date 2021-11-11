By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has charged Federal Government and other stakeholders on urgent need to find lasting solution to the worsening unemployment in the country.

Its NECA President, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, disclosed this at the 2021 graduation ceremony of the second batch of ITF-NECA technical skills development project trainees in Lagos.

He said that the challenge of unemployment, job creation and skills for jobs to become a reality for more people is accentuated as population increases and more youths leave schools.

“Youth employment remains one of the defining challenges of our time. “Addressing youth employment means finding possible solutions to young people who are seeking a decent and productive job or are discouraged by the current labour market prospects.

“Such solutions should address both labour supply (through education, skills development and training) and labour demand through job creation and an enabling environment for entrepreneurship,” he stated.

Adeniyi recalled that Nigeria is the seventh most populated country in the world with an estimated population of 211.4 million people.

He stated that Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a youthful population of age 0-35years at 43per cent.

According to NECA boss, as a way out of the crisis, quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is widely recognised as having an important role to play in tackling youth unemployment.

He advised Nigerian youth to be equipped with technical and vocational skills, which are in demand in the national and international labour market.

In her remarks, Director of Learning and Development/Project, Mrs. Celine Oni, said that NECA placed much importance on skills and development of youths.

“In spite of constraint of COVID-19, we were able to complete this programme. Quality technical and skills emerged to tackle youth unemployment. Every youth in the country now needs to key into skills or digital skills.

She however, congratulated the 45 graduands who have benefited in the intensive digital training.

