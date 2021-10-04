By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA)has clarified information on the cause of the sudden death of its Director General, Timothy Olawale.

The association, in a statement by its President, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, explained that the late DG died in the hospital and not where he was holding meeting as widely reported.

He said, “We wish to announce the sad demise of our Director General, Dr. Timothy Olawale.

“He was on official assignment at Abuja when he fell ill and was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention on Thursday, 30th September, 2021.

“Contrary to false information being peddled, he died, after a brief illness on Friday, 1st October, 2021 in the hospital.”

He, however, said burial arrangements would be announced as soon as possible.

The earlier report had it that Olawale slumped on his seat where he was holding meeting, while another version said he could not get up and was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

In a statement issued by NECA earlier on had said,

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Olawale -our Director General, which occurred on October 1, 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

He is survived by a wife, children and other relatives. We pray the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.” The association is in contact with the family and more information will be communicated in due course” a statement from NECA had earlier said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.