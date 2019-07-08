The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) last Thursday announced the death of its president, Dr. Mohammed Yinusa.

According to NECA, Yinusa, who until his death was president and chairman of council, NECA, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Yinusa who barely two weeks ago led the employers’ group to the International Labour Organization (ILO) centenary celebration in Geneva, Switzerland, has been buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Vaults & Gardens Cemetery in Lekki, Lagos.