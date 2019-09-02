The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has charged new ministers to see their appointment as a call to national service.

Director-general of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, congratulating the ministers on their appointment, maintained that it was an uncommon privilege to serve their fatherland.

“However, this appointment is a call to national service, as the nation is faced with dire challenges needing urgent attention. The task ahead of them requires commitment, focus and determination,” he said.

Speaking on the imperative for the new ministers to be proactive, consultative and facilitators of economic growth and national development, the NECA boss stated that, “The issues confronting our nation requires that government and all stakeholders join hands in navigating the ship of state away from the perennial challenges facing businesses and the monstrous high youth unemployment.

“We reaffirm that organised businesses remain the engine room of national development and is better positioned to create employment and wealth for the generality of Nigerians.”

Olawale added that NECA, as the voice of business in Nigeria, would always be open to work with the ministers, with a view of fast-tracking business growth that would invariably lead to jobs and national development.

He stressed that regular engagement with stakeholders during policy formulation and implementation would be one of the key factors that define the success or failure of the ministers.