By Bimbola Oyesola , [email protected]

Against the backdrop of multifarious economic challenges confronting the organised private sector (OPS) in the country, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) is set to establish a credible national platform on which to establish the nexus between a healthy private sector and sustained national inclusive growth.

Towards this, NECA is holding a maiden Nigeria Employers’ Summit, aimed at re-shaping the face of advocacy in Nigeria anchored on industrial harmony, decent jobs and national socio-economic renaissance.

Addressing the media in Lagos at the weekend, NECA’s director, learning and development/projects, Mrs. Celine Oni, said the level of development and prosperity of any economy could be easily linked to the health of its private sector. Therefore, a strong and competitive private sector is indispensable to the growth and economic well-being of a country.

She lamented that, notwithstanding this critical role in national development and its innate potential to drive the economic renaissance of the country, the private sector is still confronted with myriad challenges.

“Despite the growth achieved in recent months and favourable projections by global Financial Institutions, there is a wide consensus that the growth has not translated to significant improvements both at the micro and macro levels.

“As you are aware, there is no focused employer’s advocacy platform where issues facing employers are specifically discussed with far-reaching recommendations made to government. This summit is poised to bridge that gap and become the focal point of advocacy for employers in Nigeria,” she said.

According to Oni, globally, the private sector remains a critical stakeholder and partner in any nation’s economic development: “It is a major contributor to the national income, a principal job creator and arguably the largest employer of labour in both the formal and informal sectors in developed and emerging economies. It delivers critical goods and services, contributes to tax revenues and plays a critical role in the efficient flow of capital. A significant portion of Nigeria’s future development rests on the shoulders of the private sector.”

She noted that the summit would provide the private sector and other stakeholders the privilege to identify and explore the nexus between a thriving private sector and national development.

The summit, she explained, would identify impediments to enterprise competitiveness and employment creation as well as proffer solutions to these impediments, adding that workable action-points and follow-up mechanisms would also be set.

She said, “Outcomes, recommendations and communiqué arising from the annual Summit would serve as a strategic Advocacy road map and employer’s input into national budgets, national development plans and other economic plans of government.

“The necessity of the summit, is such that NECA and its member-companies cannot miss the opportunity of reinforcing and re-affirming NECA’s position as the most credible, non-political and issues-focused voice of business, advocating for the sustainability and competitiveness of the private sector.”

Oni said that the summit is such a timely event as the nation gears up for the huge market of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement and achievement of the National Development Plan 2021-2025.

Speaking on the theme of the summit, “The Private Sector – An Engine of National Development”, Oni said the methodology is to create a national conversation on the complex links between enterprise competitiveness as a driver of job creation and national development, not only in Nigeria but also at the global level.

The event, holding in May in Abuja, is expected to have President Muhammadu Buhari as the special guest of honour and in attendance all stakeholders in the private and public sectors of the economy.