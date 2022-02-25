From John Adams, Minna and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO), yesterday, released results of the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates. It said 29,342 candidates, representing 62.59 per cent, obtained five credits, which included English Language and Mathematics.

Announcing the results at its headquarters in Minna, Niger State, Registrar/Chief Executive of the examination body, Prof. Danlami Wushishi said a total of 47,916 candidates registered for the examinations, out of which 45,756 candidates sat for them.

In his breakdown, a total of 36, 116 candidates, representing 78.82 per cent of those who sat for English Language, obtained credit and above, just as out of the 45,756 candidates who sat for Mathematics, 35,706 candidates representing 78.04 per cent made credit and above.

However candidates who obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, according to the registrar were 37,991, representing 81.04 per cent.

Wushishi disclosed that 4,454 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in 2021 as against 6,465 SSCE cases in 2020. He said four supervisors who were found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractices, one each from Niger and Borno and two from Delta states have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations.

Dantani encouraged candidates to access their results on the NECO website using their examination registration numbers.

He said the council embarked on various programmes to reposition the examination body for better performance, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka, respectively, for their massive support.