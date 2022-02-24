From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination for External Candidates with 29,342 candidates, representing 62.59 per cent scored five credits and including English Language and Mathematics.

Announcing the results at the Council Headquarters in Minna on Thursday, the Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Danlami Wushishi disclosed that a total of 47,916 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 45,756 candidates actually sat for the examination.

Giving a further breakdown, Professor Wushishi explained that a total of 36, 116 representing 78.82 per cent who sat for English Language made credit and above

Equally too he disclosed that of the 45,756 who sat for Mathematics, 35,706 candidates representing 78.04 per cent made credit and above.

However, candidates who obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, according to the Registrar were 37,991, representing 81.04 per cent.

The Registrar who reiterated the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice noted that appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.

Professor Wushishi disclosed that 4,454 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in 2021 as against 6,465 SSCE External cases in 2020.

He noted that the reduction in the level of malpractice was a result of deepened monitoring of the examination by members of the Governing Board, Management and Senior Staff of the Council.

The Registrar explained that in line with the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, four supervisors who were found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractice, one each from Niger and Borno and two from Delta states have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations.