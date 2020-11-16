Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examinations Council (NECO) announced on Monday that out of 70, 580 candidates that sat for 2020 common entrance examination into Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as Unity Colleges, 24, 416 candidates passed the examination scoring a minimum of 66.

The Council announced that Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixion with examination number 311158FE emerged the best candidate with 199 points. Onwuanam Udochukwu with examination number 346066JD came second with 198 points, while Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun with examination number 349257CD came third with 197 points.

Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, who received detailed of the result from NECO officials in Abuja, expressed delight with the speed with which NECO conducted the examination in spite of the setback occasioned by COVID-19 outbreak and #EndSARS protest.

The Minister was informed by the NECO officials that 16, 714 candidates were absent for the examination for reasons that could be linked to EndSARS protests.

Adamu was, however, happy that with the establishment of six new Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the country which provided 720 new slots, the carrying capacity of the Unity Colleges has risen to 26, 625.

He instructed that admission criteria should follow the due tradition which is 60 per cent on merit, 30 per cent on states’ representation and 10 per cent to cover other sundry considerations such as special need candidates, gender, local community and biological children of the teachers, PTA, SBMC, and old students organization

NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, in his remarks, thanked the Minister for the support which he said, was instrumental to the success of the examinations.

He, thus solicited the support of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the selection process and completion of the admission process.