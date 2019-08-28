John Adams Minna and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO) has said no fewer than 829,787 out of the 1,152,016 candidates that sat for this year’s June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) passed five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

The figure which represents 71.59 per cent, indicates 0.11 percent increase in performance of candidates compare to 2018.

Acting Mallam Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Mallam Abubakar Gana, who announced the release of the result in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, said “this year’s senior school certificate examination was a huge success compared to 2018.”

The result also showed that 1,041,986 candidates representing 89.90 percent passed with five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, adding that “this shows a drop by 0.57 percent compared to 2018.

He disclosed that 1, 163,194 candidates registered for the Jexamination, owhile 76 subjects were examined.

He disclose that despite the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, 40, 630 candidates were involved in various malpractices, representing 3.53 percent higher than 2018.

Meanwhile, the hammer has fallen on three schools in Kebbi, Oyo and Katsina states for various infractions.

Similarly, 18 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates, amongst others.

He said staff that behaved contrary to expectations during the examination would soon face appropriate disciplinary measures once they fail to satisfactorily defend themselves.