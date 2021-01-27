From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced a new date for the rescheduled 2020 Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE) external.

The organisation which earlier scheduled the examinations for Monday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 3, shifted it to between Monday, February 8 and Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The examination body in a statement in Minna by its Head of Information, Mallam Azeez Sani, informed candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (internal) due to the EndSARS protests in some states to adhere to the new dates and report for examinations accordingly at their various centres to be designated.

“All candidates are advised to access the revised examination time table on the council’s website,” he said.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Prof. Godswill Obioma, had during the release of the 2020 SSCE examinations (internal) said the council had made special arrangements for candidates who missed the internal examinations due to the EndSARS protest. He however added that the special arrangement would be at no extra cost to the affected candidates.