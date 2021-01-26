From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced a new date for the rescheduled 2020 Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE) external.

The Examinations which was earlier scheduled to commence on a Monday 1st February and was expected to end on Wednesday 3rd 2021 will now began on Monday 8th February, 2021 and will end on Wednesday the 10th March, 2021.

The Examination body in a statement in Minna on by the Head of Information, Mallam Azeez Sani informed the candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states of the federation to adhere to these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated.

The statement further stated that “All candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website”.

It could be recalled the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Professor Godswill Obioma had during the release of the 2020 SSCE Examinations (Internal) said the Council had made special arrangements for these candidates who missed the internal Examinations due to the ENDSARS protest.

He however added that these Special arrangements will be at no extra cost to the affected candidates.