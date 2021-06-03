From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council.

The appointment followed the death of the Registrar, Prof Godswill Obioma, on Monday, June 1, after a brief illness.

Mr Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most Senior Director in the Council. Until his appointment, Mr Ogborodi was the Director, Special Duties, in the Council.

NECO spokesman, ani Azeez, in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, indicated that a circular was issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr Mustapha Abdul, announcing the new appointment.

Azeez also confirmed that the Acting Registrar’s appointment has been endorsed by the Governing Board of NECO at its emergency meeting held on June 2.

The circular encouraged the staff and management to ensure that all activities of the Council continue unabated as earlier planned.

Mr Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He obtained his first degree from the University of Jos in 1986 and a Master Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

Records revealed that the Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He was a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department; Acting Director, Office of the Registrar; Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.

Mr Ogborodi is married with children.