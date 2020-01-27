Fred Itua, Abuja

Following a widespread certificate forgery allegation levelled against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah by Obinna Uzoh, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has officially confirmed the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as original and authentic.

In a letter, NECO/R/LGS/20/003, dated 23rd January 2020 and addressed to Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), Ubah and YPP, the examination body released the result details and cleared the air.

HURIWA had written to NECO, to authenticate or deny the certificate issued to Ubah.

In the letter, responding to the request, NECO confirmed that Ifeanyi Ubah took a total of eight subjects, had credits in seven and failed one.

NECO further explained that the conventional and obtainable practice among examination bodies is that the failed subjects are not recorded in the certificate, although they remain in the examination body’s database.

He said such will continue to appear in both the statement of results and confirmation of results usually sent to educational institutions.

The letter reads: “In all, we state with every sense of duty and responsibility that both the statement of result and the certificate are genuine. They both emanated from the council and correspond with the records in our database.”

Addressing newsmen, Ubah said he didn’t get any fair hearing from the court which gave a judgment in favour of Uzoh. He said he was never served or given any opportunity to defend himself.

The senator said the judgment would not stand, as he had already appealed it. He said he needed to clear his name and set the records straight.

“It is also a well-known fact that I submitted my certificate to INEC and not my statement of result. It is very obvious that those trying to malign Senator Ifeanyi Ubah are mischievous and ignorant elements who do not understand the difference between a “certificate of result” and “statement of result” because over 20 million Nigerians are aware of the fact that this practice is not only obtainable in NECO, but WAEC also.

“This is because certificates are honorariums which shouldn’t carry failed subjects, as opposed to the statement of results which only serve record purposes in the institution(s) database,” Senator Ubah said.