Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of 2020 examination exercises, the National Examinations Council (NECO), said on Thursday, that it has commenced “full-scale” biometric capturing of candidates to check impersonation at examination centres.

In addition to that, the Council said it has developed an intractable, robust, secured and user-friendly website that would enhance the experience of candidates.

Chairman, NECO Governing Board, Dr. Abubakar Saddique, disclosed the information in Abuja, when he led the Acting Registrar, Abubakar Gana, and management team on a courtesy visit to the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

He said the Council has put in place measures aimed at checking examination malpractices, but was afraid that without adequate security architecture, such measures would not yield the desired results.

He, thus solicited a stronger collaboration with DSS to prevent any form of malpractice before, during and after the conduct of the Council examination in 2020 and beyond.

NECO Acting Registrar, Gana, in his remarks, confirmed that NECO has enjoyed the support and cooperation of DSS personnel in the past which, unarguably, helped in reducing incidences of examination malpractices.

He requested for increased DSS support particularly in building an intractable open and secure filing system for the Council, to prevent possible incidence of tempering with staff records, especially in the face of the ongoing staff certificate verification exercise.

He also asked the DSS boss to ensure that fraudsters who attempt to compromise NECO examinations are not only arrested and investigated, but prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the DSS boss, Yusuf Bichi, in his remarks, pledged the continued support of DSS in ensuring that credibility of NECO examinations is sustained.