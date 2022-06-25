From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) says that it will commence this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates on Monday, June 27, across the country.

The examination body, in a statement in Minna on Saturday, by the Head, Information and Public Relation Division, Mallam Azeez Sani, debunked rumours that the examinations have been postponed.

The statement enjoined “State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders to disregard any speculation on the alleged postponement of the examination.”

The statement further disclosed that the Examination Council has put all necessary measures in place to ensure seamless conduct of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination.

Mallam Azeez pointed out that the 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will end on Friday, August 12, adding that “candidates are to be examined in 76 Subjects during the examination.”