Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The management of National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the dismissal of 70 of its staff for certificate forgery. NECO spokesman, Azeez Sani, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, confirmed that the dismissal was sequel to a report submitted by a management committee constituted to verify certificates and other documents used by staff to secure employment. He confirmed that the committee extended invitation to staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some staff confessed to have used forged certificates to secure the employment. He said the committee, in addition to that, reached out to schools and institutions the affected staff claimed to have attended and they all denied knowledge of the certificates.

He further explained: “On completion of the assignment, the Committee submitted its findings to NECO management, which also forwarded same to NECO Governing Board, which at its 17th extra-ordinary meeting vetted the report and approved dismissal of the affected staff.” The NECO spokesman maintained that NECO has zero tolerance for corruption and is strongly committed to sanitise the examination system.