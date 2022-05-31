From John Adams Minna

National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended registration period for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates to allow more candidates register for the examinations.

Consequently, the registration which was scheduled to close yesterday would now close Monday, June 20.

Head, Information Unit of the national examination body, Azeez Sani, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said the shift was to enable more schools complete the process of registration of their candidates.

“State ministries of education, principals, commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension.

“The 2022 NECO SSCE will commence on June 27, 2022 and end on Friday, August 12, 2022. Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” he said.

