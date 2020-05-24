A group, African Students Education Support Initiatives (ASESI), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prof. Godswill Obioma the Registrar of National Examination Council (NECO).

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr Chinonso Obasi, in Abakaliki, ASESI said that the appointment was a right decision.

It described it as putting a round peg in a round hole.

Obasi said that Obioma would bring his wealth of experience in education to reposition the examination body.

He also said that the president would leverage on Obioma’s impressive track record of achievements in the nation’s education sector as well as his anti- corruption lifestyle to improve NECO.

Obasi noted that Obioma was an INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi.

According to him, Obioma is a Professor of Mathematics and has performed well in his previous assignments.

He expressed confidence in his capacity to move NECO to the next level.

He noted that Obioma was a specialist in monitoring, evaluation, curriculum development and education management.

“His choice as NECO boss is one of Buhari’s best decisions.

“We in ASESI believe that the appointment is in order, considering Obioma’s track record in the education sector and his excellent performances in his previous appointments.

“It is on records that Obioma performed creditably well when he served as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Education Research and Development Council and also as Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of the defunct National Primary Education Commission.

“He showcased his prowess as Director, Research and Statistics National Business and Technical Examinations Board and Director, Monitoring and Evaluation at Universal Basic Education Commission, among others.

“We recall that in 2019 General Elections when he served as the INEC REC in Ebonyi, ASESI was an independent observer in the elections.

“We were amazed by the uncompromising actions of Prof. Obioma on issues bordering on complaints before and during the elections.

“He is a strong advocate of anti-corruption and a progressive to the core.’’ (NAN)