Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Government has directed JSS3 students who are registered for National Examination Council (NECO) Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to resume academic activities on Monday, August 10th, 2020.

A statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Mr .Kayode Abayomi said further to the earlier announcement by the state government, directing SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) students to resume on Monday, August 3rd 2020 for revision and sit for the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and NABTEB, the state government has JSS3 to resume next week.

Abayomi said the pronouncement was made by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja on.

According to the Adefisayo, “Only those students who are registered for NECO BECE which is scheduled to commence on the August 24th, 2020 are permitted to resume.” She noted that other JSS3 students awaiting to write BECE organized by the Lagos State Examinations Board would soon be informed of the scheduled dates of their examination.

The Education ommissioner explained that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines for schools re-opening in their respective schools as the state government’s officials will be on ground to monitor situations in all schools across the state.

While urging students to be fully prepared for the forthcoming examinations and devote more time to their studies, the commissioner explained that government has made appropriate arrangements to make learning conducive and the conduct of the examination successful.

She however urges students and members of staff to adhere strictly to proper hygienic guidelines and ensure the provision of sanitizers, wash hand basin, thermometers and other essential items in public and private schools across the state, stressing that the washing of hands, wearing of face masks and the maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to.