Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano government has said it earmarked N489.25 million to sponsor 29,126 candidates for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, made this known in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer of the ministry in Kano, yesterday.

He said the funding covered the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Board for Arabic and Islam Studies (NBAIS).

“This followed the submissions to the State Executive Council (SEC) for the release of their results in preparations for the 2020 NECO and NBAIS examinations. While considering the submission, the state government approved the sponsorship of the students as proposed by the ministry.

“Under this category, the government is to sponsor the registration fees of 29,126 students that obtained five credits and above. The five credits must include Mathematics and English obtained during the qualifying examinations,” Kiru said.

NECO examination will be conducted between October 5 and November 18, while NBAIS examination hold between September 23 and October 17.