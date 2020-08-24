Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Government of Kano State has approved the payment of N488,250,000 as registration fees for 29,126 students’ participation in this year’s National Examination Council (NECO) and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) examinations.

Kano State Commissioner for Education Mallam Muhammad Sanusi Said Kiru disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The approval, according to the statement, followed their successful performance in the State-organised qualifying examinations, where the candidates obtained five credits and above, including in Mathematics and English language.

While congratulating the successful students for their performance in the qualifying examination, the Commissioner urged them to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring they pass their NECO and NBAIS examinations with flying colours.

The Commissioner also expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and all the members of the Executive Council for the approval

He then directed all the Zonal Directors, Principal Directors and Principals to note the good development so as to make follow-ups with immediate effect.