Gabriel Dike

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has assured the over one million candidates who sat for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) that the results will be released soon.

The Public Relations Officer of NECO, Mr. Azeez Sani, who gave the assurance, said the council is aware of the expectations of the over one million candidates on the SSCE results. Sani told Sunday Sun that the marking of the answer scripts of the candidates, which took two weeks across the country ended on Saturday, August 10.

According to him, the processing of the raw marks of the candidates will start immediately after the public holiday. He confirmed that the council is aware that the over one million candidates need the results to process their admission into tertiary institutions.

Said Sani: ‘’In the next ten days, the SSCE results will be released. The management is aware that candidates are waiting to use the school examination for admission. ‘’No course for alarm, we have finished marking the answer scripts. We are processing the marked scripts. The results will be ready within two weeks.’’

The SSCE is conducted for candidates in their final year (SS111). NECO examine students in 76 subjects, which are categorised as compulsory cross-cutting core subjects, humanities, business studies, and trade/entrepreneurship.

Candidates must offer the four cross-cutting compulsory subjects, three to four subjects from their area of specialisation and one elective outside their field provided the number of subjects is not more than nine.