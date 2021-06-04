From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examinations Council (NECO) Governing Board has approved the appointment of Ebikibina Ogborodi as the acting registrar/chief executive of the council.

The appointment followed the death of the Registrar, Godswill Obioma, on Monday, June 1, 2021 during a brief illness.

Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most senior director in the council. Until his appointment, he was the director, special duties.

NECO Spokesman, Sani Azeez, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said a circular was issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mustapha Abdul, announcing the new appointment.

Azeez also confirmed that the acting registrar’s appointment has been endorsed by the NECO governing board at its emergency meeting on June 2, 2021.