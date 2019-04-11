John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2019 National Common Entrance examination into unity schools across the country.

The examination which was earlier scheduled to hold in all the unity schools across the country on Saturday, April 13, will now take place on April 27.

A statement from NECO in Minna on Thursday signed by the Head, Information and Public Relation Division of the organization, Mallam Abdulazeez Sani and made available to our correspondent said the examination was shifted “to allow states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register for the examination.”

According to Abdulazeez, a total of 70,720 candidates have so far registered for the common entrance examination, adding that candidates were advised to download the new examination time table from the organisation’s website (www.neco.gov.ng

Mallam, however, said that the examination body regretted any inconvenience the postponement would cost its esteem candidates.