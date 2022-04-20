From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examination Council (NECO) has announced a shift in the date for the conduct of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known as Unity Schools.

NECO spokesman, Sani Azeez, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that the examination which was hitherto scheduled for April 23rd, 2022, has been shifted to 7th May, 2022.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Reason for the shift in date, according to Azeez, was to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to mobilize and register more candidates for the examination.

He encouraged States with low registration (not mentioned) to mobilize its people so they can register and take advantage of the Unity Colleges to get quality and affordable education.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He confirmed that registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination, to allow more opportunities for interested candidates.

He, therefore, enjoined all candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination and prepare adequately for it.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .